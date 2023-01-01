Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023) Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

33% sharper screen – 216 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109 vs 129.6 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 80.5 against 68.1 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm

12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~68% Side bezels 9.1 mm 9.8 mm Colors Black Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 480 Hz PPI 216 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology FreeSync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 9 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2023) +67% 500 nits Alienware x14 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68.1 Wh 80.5 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 230 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 650 grams 485 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1185 MHz GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Blade 14 (2023) +190% 16.8 TFLOPS Alienware x14 R2 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.2 mm Touchpad Size - 10.8 x 5.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

