Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs) Can run popular games at about 42-58% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 42-58% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (109 vs 163.8 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (109 vs 163.8 square inches) 52% sharper screen – 216 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 90 against 68.1 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.72 kg (6 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm

14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~70.2% Side bezels 9.1 mm 10.1 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal - Optional Number of fans 2 4

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 480 Hz PPI 216 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology FreeSync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests sRGB color space - 99% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2023) +67% 500 nits Alienware X16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68.1 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 230 W 240 / 330 W Weight of AC adapter 650 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Blade 14 (2023) +77% 16.8 TFLOPS Alienware X16 9.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No - Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Alienware X16: - 4-fan cooling with liquid metal only for RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 models.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.