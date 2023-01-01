Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2023) or Alienware X16 – what's better?

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
VS
68 out of 100
Dell Alienware X16
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
Dell Alienware X16
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2023) and Dell Alienware X16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 42-58% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (109 vs 163.8 square inches)
  • 52% sharper screen – 216 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware X16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 90 against 68.1 watt-hours

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2023)
vs
Alienware X16

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.72 kg (6 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 364.74 x 289.81 x 18.57 mm
14.36 x 11.41 x 0.73 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 1057 cm2 (163.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~70.2%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal - Optional
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology FreeSync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
sRGB color space - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 14 (2023) +67%
500 nits
Alienware X16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 230 W 240 / 330 W
Weight of AC adapter 650 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2023) +11%
12694
Alienware X16
11467
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 14 (2023) +13%
17792
Alienware X16
15720
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2023) +77%
16.8 TFLOPS
Alienware X16
9.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6000 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No -
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware X16:
    - 4-fan cooling with liquid metal only for RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 models.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

