Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (109 vs 146.6 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 80 against 68.1 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm

14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~78.4% Side bezels 9.1 mm 9.4 mm Colors Black Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 54.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 216 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology FreeSync G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast - 1068:1 sRGB color space - 98.8% Adobe RGB profile - 73.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 71.2% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Blade 14 (2023) +67% 500 nits Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68.1 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right, Bottom Charge power 230 W 140 / 230 / 300 W Weight of AC adapter 650 grams 1010 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Blade 14 (2023) +136% 16.8 TFLOPS Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.