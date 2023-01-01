Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 14 (2023) or Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) – what's better?

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
VS
68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 14 (2023) and Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (109 vs 146.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 80 against 68.1 watt-hours

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 14 (2023)
vs
Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches		 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm
14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches
Area 703 cm2 (109 inches2) 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~78.4%
Side bezels 9.1 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 54.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 216 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology FreeSync G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast - 1068:1
sRGB color space - 98.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 71.2%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right, Bottom
Charge power 230 W 140 / 230 / 300 W
Weight of AC adapter 650 grams 1010 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 4.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Blade 14 (2023) +136%
16.8 TFLOPS
Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

