Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (129.3 vs 145.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~78.9% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.9 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.6 dB 56 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1383:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 84.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.3% Response time 2 ms 10 ms Max. brightness Blade 15 (2022) n/a Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 610 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 100 W 110 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz - GPU boost clock 1605 MHz - FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Blade 15 (2022) 12.3 TFLOPS Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) +33% 16.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 90.9 dB 79 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

