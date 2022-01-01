Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
74 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (129.3 vs 145.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.9 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB 56 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1383:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 84.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.3%
Response time 2 ms 10 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 610 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 110 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz -
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022)
12.3 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) +33%
16.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 90.9 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

