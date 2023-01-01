Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2023) or MacBook Air 15 (M2) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)

68 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1864
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2023) and Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 80 against 66.5 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 59% sharper screen – 224 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2023)
vs
MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~83.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level (max. load) 48.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync (configurable) No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 69% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 15 (2023)
300 nits
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 35 / 70 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 790 grams 189 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz -
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2023) +310%
12.3 TFLOPS
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 2x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 90.9 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 15 (2023) or MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
2. Razer Blade 15 (2023) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
3. Razer Blade 15 (2023) or Razer Blade 14 (2022)
4. Razer Blade 15 (2023) or Dell Alienware m15 R7
5. Razer Blade 15 (2023) or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
6. Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
7. Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
9. Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
10. Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) and Razer Blade 15 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский