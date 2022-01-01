You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) Can run popular games at about 1725-2353% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

57% sharper screen – 221 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~81.8% Side bezels 4.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM Noise level 48.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 15.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Blade 15 (2022) n/a MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 83.6 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 230 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 100 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 3 GPU performance Blade 15 (2022) +3137% 12.3 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 90.9 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 0.6 mm Touchpad Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.