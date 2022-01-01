You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 3072 x 1920 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 156-213% higher FPS

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 100 against 80 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~84.3% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level 48.6 dB 46.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 3072 x 1920 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1331:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time 2 ms 43 ms Max. brightness Blade 15 (2022) n/a MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 230 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 359 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 100 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Blade 15 (2022) +284% 12.3 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 90.9 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.