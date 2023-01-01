Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 100 against 80 watt-hours
- 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100.1%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|69%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.9%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|140 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|790 grams
|353 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|-
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1820
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12589
13968
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +20%
1860
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +10%
16287
14865
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|35 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1344 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|76
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|90.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
