Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.5 vs 129.3 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~84.5%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.6 dB
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|790 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +14%
1781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +28%
12314
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +16%
1819
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +12%
15067
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|90.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
