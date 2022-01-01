Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

68 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
63 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 300 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.3 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~73.2%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 2 ms 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022) +52%
10.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
