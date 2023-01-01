Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2023) or ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2023) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)

67 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
VS
83 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2023) and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (129.3 vs 146.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
  • Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~78.6%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 48.6 dB 56 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 10171:1
sRGB color space 100.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 69% 90.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 99.4%
Response time 3 ms 17 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 15 (2023)
300 nits
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +267%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:48 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 grams 1149 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 16
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz -
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2023)
12.3 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +37%
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 90.9 dB 82.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

