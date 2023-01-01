Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 13800H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Razer Blade 15 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~86% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 48.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 69% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% - Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Blade 15 (2023) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 240 W Weight of AC adapter 790 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz - GPU boost clock 1605 MHz - FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Blade 15 (2023) +41% 12.3 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 90.9 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.