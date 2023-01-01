Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2023) or ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2023)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~86%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 48.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 69% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% -
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weight of AC adapter 790 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz -
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2023) +41%
12.3 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 90.9 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

