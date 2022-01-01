Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~86%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB 56 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 2 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 140 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 550 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1598 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022) +50%
12.3 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 90.9 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Blade 15 (2022) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Blade 15 (2022) and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
3. Blade 15 (2022) and Blade 14 (2021)
4. Blade 15 (2022) and Blade 14 (2022)
5. Blade 15 (2022) and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
6. ROG Zephyrus M16 and ROG Strix G15 G513
7. ROG Zephyrus M16 and Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
8. ROG Zephyrus M16 and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
9. ROG Zephyrus M16 and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
10. ROG Zephyrus M16 and Creator Z16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and Razer Blade 15 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский