Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 80 against 76 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 354 x 251 x 19.6-20.8 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.77-0.82 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~75.5% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3% Response time 2 ms -

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 100 / 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Blade 15 (2022) +84% 12.3 TFLOPS TUF Dash F15 (2022) 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 90.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.