Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

71 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
58 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 12800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 80 against 63 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time 2 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 230 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 450 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35-50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022) +86%
10.8 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Blade 15 (2022)
2. Alienware m15 R6 vs Blade 15 (2022)
3. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Blade 15 (2022)
4. Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Blade 15 (2022)
5. XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
6. Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) and Razer Blade 15 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский