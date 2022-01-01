You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX Vega 7 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 556-758% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 80 against 63 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.6 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.6% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Blade 15 (2022) n/a ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 100 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7 GPU performance Blade 15 (2022) +1010% 12.3 TFLOPS ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 90.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

