Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4

72 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Dell Alienware m15 R4
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Dell Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (129.3 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm
14.19 x 10.88 x 0.7-0.81 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~67.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 69% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% -
Response time 2 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 800 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022)
12.3 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R4 +12%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 90.9 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

