Razer Blade 15 (2023) vs Dell Alienware m16
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 990 grams less (around 2.18 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (129.3 vs 165.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 360 Hz
- Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~69.4%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|12.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level (max. load)
|48.6 dB
|57 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|480 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|G-Sync (configurable)
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100.1%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|69%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.9%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|300 / 330 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|790 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1734
Alienware m16 +16%
2007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12239
Alienware m16 +27%
15535
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1803
Alienware m16 +14%
2060
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15887
Alienware m16 +45%
23085
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|115 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|8.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|90.9 dB
|70 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|11.2 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m16:
- Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
- Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
- The face scanner is available only in two configs: QHD with 240Hz and FHD with 480Hz.
- Due to XMP profiles, RAM can operate at up to 5800 MHz.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
