72 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Dell G15 5525
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Dell G15 5525 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
  • Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (129.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
G15 5525

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~69%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 69% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% -
Response time 2 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 15 (2022)
n/a
G15 5525
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +18%
1820
G15 5525
1546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +45%
12589
G15 5525
8689
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +18%
1860
G15 5525
1579
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +48%
16287
G15 5525
11006

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022) +73%
12.3 TFLOPS
G15 5525
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 90.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
