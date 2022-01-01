You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 80 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS

Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (129.3 vs 150.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~69% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6 mm Colors Black Gray, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space 100.1% - Adobe RGB profile 69% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% - Response time 2 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Blade 15 (2022) n/a G15 5525 250 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Blade 15 (2022) +73% 12.3 TFLOPS G15 5525 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 90.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.