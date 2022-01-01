Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Dell G15 5525
Review
Performance
System and application performance
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
53
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
- Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (129.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100.1%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|69%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.9%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|790 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +18%
1820
1546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +45%
12589
8689
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +18%
1860
1579
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +48%
16287
11006
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|90.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
