Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 80 against 64 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.3 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.6%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Silver, Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 48.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 2 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 10
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022) +355%
12.3 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 90.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Razer Blade 15 (2022)
2. Dell Alienware x15 R2 and Razer Blade 15 (2022)
3. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Blade 15 (2022)
4. Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Blade 15 (2022)
5. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) and Razer Blade 15 (2022)
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
7. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
8. HP Spectre x360 16 and Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) and Razer Blade 15 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский