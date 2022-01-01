Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 80 against 64 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.3 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Green
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|48.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|2 ms
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|790 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +24%
1790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +219%
12867
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1832
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15590
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|90.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
