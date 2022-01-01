Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or XPS 13 Plus 9320 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 80 against 55 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (91.1 vs 129.3 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
XPS 13 Plus 9320

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~88.6%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 2000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 2 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 60 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022) +772%
12.3 TFLOPS
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers - 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 90.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Razer Blade 15 (2022)
2. Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs Razer Blade 15 (2022)
3. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Razer Blade 15 (2022)
4. Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Razer Blade 15 (2022)
5. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) vs Razer Blade 15 (2022)
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
7. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
10. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Razer Blade 15 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский