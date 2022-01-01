Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Dell XPS 15 9500

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Dell XPS 15 9500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 12800H
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~89.2%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level 48.6 dB 46 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time 2 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +63%
1790
XPS 15 9500
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +246%
12867
XPS 15 9500
3720
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +63%
1790
XPS 15 9500
1096
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +214%
15090
XPS 15 9500
4813

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 55 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1485 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022) +255%
10.8 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers - 2.2
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 90.9 dB 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
3. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Blade 14 (2021)
4. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Blade 14 (2022)
5. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
6. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
8. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Razer Blade 15 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский