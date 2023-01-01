Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2023) or XPS 15 9530 (2023) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2023) vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)

68 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2023) and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2023)
vs
XPS 15 9530 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~88.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 48.6 dB 44.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync (configurable) No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 69% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 15 (2023)
300 nits
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 130 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 790 grams 463 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2023) +255%
12.3 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 90.9 dB 83.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

