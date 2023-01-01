Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 13800H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 86 against 80 watt-hours Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~88.9% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.4 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 48.6 dB 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync (configurable) No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 69% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 15 (2023) 300 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 230 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 790 grams 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Blade 15 (2023) +255% 12.3 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 90.9 dB 83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.