Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 42-57% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 97 against 80 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~90.3% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 2 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Blade 15 (2022) n/a XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 230 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 60 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1237 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Blade 15 (2022) +76% 10.8 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers - 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 90.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

