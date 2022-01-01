Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
62 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Display 1920 x 1080
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 357 x 244 x 23 mm
14.06 x 9.61 x 0.91 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~77%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1152:1
sRGB color space 100% 90%
Adobe RGB profile - 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.6%
Response time 2 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.7 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 930 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1365 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 6144
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 192
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 96
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022)
10.8 TFLOPS
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +55%
16.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek RTL8125
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 90.9 dB 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
