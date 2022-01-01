Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
- Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
- Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|357 x 244 x 23 mm
14.06 x 9.61 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.6 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1152:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|90%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65.6%
|Response time
|2 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|790 gramm
|725 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +50%
1790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +75%
12867
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +45%
1790
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +53%
15090
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|930 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1365 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|16.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|6144
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|192
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|96
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek RTL8125
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|90.9 dB
|83 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
