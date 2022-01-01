You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 357 x 244 x 23 mm

14.06 x 9.61 x 0.91 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~77% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.6 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1152:1 sRGB color space 100% 90% Adobe RGB profile - 67% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.6% Response time 2 ms 9 ms Max. brightness Blade 15 (2022) n/a Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 99 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 230 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 725 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP - 105 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 930 MHz GPU boost clock - 1365 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 6144 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 192 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 96 GPU performance Blade 15 (2022) 10.8 TFLOPS Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +55% 16.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek RTL8125 Speakers - 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 90.9 dB 83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.