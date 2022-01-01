Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
52
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
58
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
- Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 80 against 48.9 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|361 x 258 x 24.9 mm
14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~72.1%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.6 dB
|54 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1374:1
|sRGB color space
|100.1%
|62.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69%
|43.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.9%
|41.8%
|Response time
|2 ms
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|150 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|790 gramm
|439 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +20%
1820
1519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +98%
12589
6369
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +24%
1860
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +71%
16287
9550
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|90.9 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1