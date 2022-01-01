Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or G5 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)

72 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
58 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Gigabyte G5 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 80 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
G5 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm
14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~72.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB 54 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1374:1
sRGB color space 100.1% 62.3%
Adobe RGB profile 69% 43.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 41.8%
Response time 2 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 15 (2022)
n/a
G5 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 439 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +20%
1820
G5 (2021)
1519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +98%
12589
G5 (2021)
6369
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +24%
1860
G5 (2021)
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +71%
16287
G5 (2021)
9550

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022) +84%
12.3 TFLOPS
G5 (2021)
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 90.9 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

