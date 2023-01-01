Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 13800H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.3 vs 139.8 square inches) Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~83.3% Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 48.6 dB 55 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology G-Sync (configurable) No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison ENVY 16 (2023) 16.1″ (16:10 ratio) = 116.5 in2 Blade 15 (2023) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 12% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 69% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 15 (2023) 300 nits ENVY 16 (2023) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 230 W 200 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 790 grams 600 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Blade 15 (2023) +255% 12.3 TFLOPS ENVY 16 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 90.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.