68 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
VS
65 out of 100
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
HP ENVY 16 (2023)
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2023) and HP ENVY 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.3 vs 139.8 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2023)
vs
ENVY 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 902 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~83.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 48.6 dB 55 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology G-Sync (configurable) No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
ENVY 16 (2023)
16.1″ (16:10 ratio) = 116.5 in2
Blade 15 (2023)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~12% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 69% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 15 (2023)
300 nits
ENVY 16 (2023) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 230 W 200 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 790 grams 600 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2023) +255%
12.3 TFLOPS
ENVY 16 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 90.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
