Razer Blade 15 (2023) vs HP ENVY 16 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.3 vs 139.8 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2023)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|357.4 x 252.4 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.94 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|902 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|48.6 dB
|55 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|G-Sync (configurable)
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
ENVY 16 (2023)
16.1″ (16:10 ratio) = 116.5 in2
Blade 15 (2023)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~12% more screen space
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100.1%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.9%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|200 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|790 grams
|600 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1734
ENVY 16 (2023) +3%
1794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2023) +7%
12239
11487
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1803
ENVY 16 (2023) +5%
1891
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2023) +9%
15887
14609
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|90.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1