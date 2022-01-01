Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or Spectre x360 16 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs HP Spectre x360 16

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
63 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
HP Spectre x360 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and HP Spectre x360 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
Spectre x360 16

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~84.5%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74%
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 230 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.7 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +151%
12867
Spectre x360 16
5126
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +139%
15090
Spectre x360 16
6305

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022) +68%
10.8 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 16
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 90.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
3. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Razer Blade 14 (2021)
4. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Razer Blade 14 (2022)
5. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
6. HP Spectre x360 16 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. HP Spectre x360 16 or Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
8. HP Spectre x360 16 or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
9. HP Spectre x360 16 or Microsoft Surface Book 3 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Spectre x360 16 and Razer Blade 15 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский