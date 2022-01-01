Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or ZBook Fury 16 G9 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs HP ZBook Fury 16 G9

72 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
62 out of 100
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6600M 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.3 vs 141 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 95 against 80 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
ZBook Fury 16 G9

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~81.6%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 9.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 69% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 150 / 200 / 230 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 2177 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022) +8%
12.3 TFLOPS
ZBook Fury 16 G9
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 90.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v2.0
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
3. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Dell Alienware m15 R7
4. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
5. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 or Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
7. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 or EliteBook 860 G9

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Razer Blade 15 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский