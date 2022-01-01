Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or ZBook Power G9 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs HP ZBook Power G9

72 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
55 out of 100
HP ZBook Power G9
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
HP ZBook Power G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and HP ZBook Power G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G9
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
ZBook Power G9

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.93 kg (4.26 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~83.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 11.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 69% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 230 W 120 / 150 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +18%
16287
ZBook Power G9
13789

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022) +772%
12.3 TFLOPS
ZBook Power G9
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 90.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Razer Blade 15 (2022)
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) vs Razer Blade 15 (2022)
3. Razer Blade 14 (2022) vs Blade 15 (2022)
4. Razer Blade 17 (2022) vs Blade 15 (2022)
5. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs HP ZBook Power G9
6. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 vs Power G9

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ZBook Power G9 and Razer Blade 15 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский