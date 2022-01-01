Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 4188-5711% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0
- Features a much bigger (~150%) battery – 80 against 32 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (119.2 vs 129.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~70.3%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1456:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|43.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|42%
|Response time
|2 ms
|32 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|171 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.7 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|-
|Cores
|14
|2
|Threads
|20
|2
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +278%
1790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +1391%
12867
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|5 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|2
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|70.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|640 x 480
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
