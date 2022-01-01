Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
71 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (129.3 vs 146.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~78.7%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 2 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1489 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 2250 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 14.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 10 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 160 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2304
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022)
12.3 TFLOPS
Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +15%
14.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 90.9 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 -
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Razer Blade 15 (2022)
2. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or Razer Blade 15 (2022)
3. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Blade 15 (2022)
4. Razer Blade 14 (2022) or Blade 15 (2022)
5. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) or Razer Blade 15 (2022)
6. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
7. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
8. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) or Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
10. HP Omen 17 (2022) or Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and Razer Blade 15 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский