Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 12800H
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 80 against 57 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 890 grams less (around 1.96 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (108.8 vs 129.3 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.7 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 10
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022) +666%
10.8 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 90.9 dB -
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
3. Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Razer Blade 14 (2021)
4. Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Razer Blade 14 (2022)
5. Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
9. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
10. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Razer Blade 15 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский