You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 73-99% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.3 vs 141.4 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~81.4% Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.6 dB 52.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Blade 15 (2022) n/a ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 135 / 170 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 534 / 882 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 100 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 735 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1035 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Blade 15 (2022) +132% 12.3 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 5.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers - 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 90.9 dB 76.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.