Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2022) or Surface Laptop 4 15 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15

76 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 296-404% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 80 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
Surface Laptop 4 15

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.6 dB 40 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1558:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 62%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.1%
Response time 2 ms 45 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 306 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.7 GHz 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 24
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022) +539%
10.8 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 90.9 dB 78.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
3. Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Razer Blade 14 (2021)
4. Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Razer Blade 14 (2022)
5. Razer Blade 15 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
6. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
8. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell G5 15 5510
9. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell Inspiron 15 5505

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Razer Blade 15 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский