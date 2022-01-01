You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2496 x 1664 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 296-404% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 80 against 47.4 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.9% Side bezels 4.8 mm 11.3 mm Colors Black Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.6 dB 40 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2496 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 15 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1558:1 sRGB color space 100% 97.7% Adobe RGB profile - 62% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.1% Response time 2 ms 45 ms Max. brightness Blade 15 (2022) n/a Surface Laptop 4 15 380 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 47.4 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 306 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 24 GPU performance Blade 15 (2022) +539% 10.8 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 4 15 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 90.9 dB 78.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.