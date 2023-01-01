Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2023) or Surface Laptop 5 13.5 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2023) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5

68 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
VS
55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2256 x 1504
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2023) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 80 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.5 vs 129.3 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2023)
vs
Surface Laptop 5 13.5

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 48.6 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology G-Sync (configurable) No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
Blade 15 (2023)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2
~23% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1300:1
sRGB color space 100.1% 97%
Adobe RGB profile 69% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 15 (2023)
300 nits
Surface Laptop 5 13.5 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 790 grams 305 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2023) +772%
12.3 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 90.9 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

