Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 80 against 47.4 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 80 against 47.4 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs) Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.5 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79% Side bezels 4.8 mm 11.3 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 48.6 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2256 x 1504 Size 15.6 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology G-Sync (configurable) No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Blade 15 (2023) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 Surface Laptop 5 13.5 13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2 ~ 23% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1300:1 sRGB color space 100.1% 97% Adobe RGB profile 69% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 15 (2023) 300 nits Surface Laptop 5 13.5 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 47.4 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 230 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 790 grams 305 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 100 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Blade 15 (2023) +772% 12.3 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 5 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 90.9 dB 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.