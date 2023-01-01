Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 (2023) or Surface Pro 9 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 (2023) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 9

67 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
VS
59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
Razer Blade 15 (2023)
Microsoft Surface Pro 9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1920
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2023) and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 425-579% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 80 against 47.7 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1140 grams less (around 2.51 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (93 vs 129.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2023)
vs
Surface Pro 9

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 600 cm2 (93 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~83.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 48.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 266 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100.1% 106.1%
Adobe RGB profile 69% 75.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 15 (2023)
300 nits
Surface Pro 9 +50%
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 39 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2023) +102%
11992
Surface Pro 9
5940
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2023) +151%
15728
Surface Pro 9
6272
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2023) +772%
12.3 TFLOPS
Surface Pro 9
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 90.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Surface Pro 9:
    - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed.
    - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) or Microsoft Surface Pro 9
2. HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) or Microsoft Surface Pro 9
3. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Microsoft Surface Pro 9
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or Microsoft Surface Pro 9
5. Dell Alienware m15 R7 or Razer Blade 15 (2023)
6. Razer Blade 14 (2022) or Razer Blade 15 (2023)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Razer Blade 15 (2023)
8. Razer Blade 17 (2022) or Razer Blade 15 (2023)
9. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) or Razer Blade 15 (2023)
10. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or Razer Blade 15 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Razer Blade 15 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский