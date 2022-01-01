Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs MSI Creator Z16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
71
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
64
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.3 vs 142.4 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|48.6 dB
|54.8 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|790 gramm
|770 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +22%
1790
1462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +67%
12867
7723
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +26%
1832
1458
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2022) +29%
15590
12075
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|975 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1357 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|4.0
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|90.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1