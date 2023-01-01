Razer Blade 15 (2023) vs MSI Thin GF63
Review
Performance
System and application performance
58
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
48
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
34
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
53
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
73
NanoReview Score
51
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 157-214% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 80 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.3 vs 141.4 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Thin GF63
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~73.6%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|48.6 dB
|51.2 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100.1%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|69%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.9%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|790 grams
|330 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2023) +12%
1725
1536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2023) +87%
11992
6417
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 15 (2023) +20%
1784
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 15 (2023) +68%
15728
9378
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|90.9 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
