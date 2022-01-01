You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) CPU - Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 80 against 53.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144.1 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~72.2% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.6 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1137:1 sRGB color space 100.1% 91.3% Adobe RGB profile 69% 66.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 65.4% Response time 2 ms 9 ms Max. brightness Blade 15 (2022) n/a Katana GF66 350 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 53.5 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 150 / 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 790 gramm 422 / 540 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 14 6 Threads 20 12 L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Blade 15 (2022) +17% 1820 Katana GF66 1553 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Blade 15 (2022) +96% 12589 Katana GF66 6433 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Blade 15 (2022) +24% 1860 Katana GF66 1494 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Blade 15 (2022) +74% 16287 Katana GF66 9377

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1267 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1605 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Blade 15 (2022) +100% 12.3 TFLOPS Katana GF66 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 90.9 dB 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.