Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs MSI Raider GE76 (2022)

71 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
72 out of 100
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 12800H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and MSI Raider GE76 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 890 grams less (around 1.96 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (129.3 vs 174.7 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE76 (2022)
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
Raider GE76 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
15.63 x 11.18 x 1.02 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 1127 cm2 (174.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~73.2%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1261:1
sRGB color space 100% 94%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.1%
Response time 2 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 870 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022)
10.8 TFLOPS
Raider GE76 (2022)
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 84 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
