Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs MSI Titan GT77
Review
Performance
System and application performance
100
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
98
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
89
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
NanoReview Score
83
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1290 grams less (around 2.84 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (129.3 vs 203 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 99 against 80 watt-hours
- 81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~63%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|48.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|790 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|16
|Threads
|20
|24
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1781
Titan GT77 +14%
2031
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12314
Titan GT77 +41%
17392
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1819
Titan GT77 +9%
1977
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15067
Titan GT77 +62%
24462
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|24.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|96
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|90.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
