70 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
VS
84 out of 100
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
Razer Blade 15 (2022)
MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 (2022) and MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1290 grams less (around 2.84 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (129.3 vs 203 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
  • 81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 (2022)
vs
Titan GT77 HX (2023)

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~63%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 48.6 dB 61 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 6060000:1
sRGB color space 100.1% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 69% 92.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.9% 94.9%
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 790 grams 1330 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 5.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 20 32
L3 Cache 24 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1267 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1605 MHz -
FLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Blade 15 (2022)
12.3 TFLOPS
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +101%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 90.9 dB 90.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
