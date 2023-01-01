Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1290 grams less (around 2.84 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (129.3 vs 203 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
- Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 99.9 against 80 watt-hours
- 81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 235 x 16.99 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~63%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|48.6 dB
|61 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|6060000:1
|sRGB color space
|100.1%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69%
|92.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.9%
|94.9%
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|790 grams
|1330 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|20
|32
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1820
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +15%
2101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12589
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +74%
21921
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1860
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +19%
2206
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16287
Titan GT77 HX (2023) +69%
27493
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1267 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1605 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x2048 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|90.9 dB
|90.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
