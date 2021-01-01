Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51

67 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 362-494% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 51.6 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1400:1 1842:1
sRGB color space 97.1% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 66.9% 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6%
Response time 2 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 617 gramm 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 70 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) +659%
10.7 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.6 dB 75.2 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Razer Blade 17 (2021)
3. Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
4. Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
5. Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
6. Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
7. Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский