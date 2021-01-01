Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 5.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 80 against 50 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 129.3 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|8100 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|45.8 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1400:1
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68%
|64.2%
|Response time
|2 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7280
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1215
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8930
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|70 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1050 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1402 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|4
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
