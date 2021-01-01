Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.1 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.9 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~84.6% Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1400:1 - sRGB color space 97.1% - Adobe RGB profile 66.9% - Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 230 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 617 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 70 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1050 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) +106% 10.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.6 dB - Microphones 4 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.