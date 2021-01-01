Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 2029-2767% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 57% sharper screen – 221 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.14 kg (4.72 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6500 RPM
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|87 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|369 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6326
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
490
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3562
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|930 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
14.4 TFLOPS
0.38 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|-
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|0.6 mm
|Size
|-
|15.4 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1