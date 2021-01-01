Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 – what's better?

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
VS
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
From $1699
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
From $1499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU
RAM

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 300 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.3 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533

Case

Weight 2.14 kg (4.72 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 355 mm (13.98 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~73.2%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 2 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

