Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 300 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (129.3 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
- Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.14 kg (4.72 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Width
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|27.5 mm (1.08 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|Response time
|2 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8572
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
579
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5021
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|5120
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1