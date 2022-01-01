You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 235 x 16.9 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~77.8% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1400:1 - sRGB color space 97.1% - Adobe RGB profile 66.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 617 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 70 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1425 MHz GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) 10.7 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +24% 13.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.6 dB - Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.